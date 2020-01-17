Students dazzle with their brilliance at PV-DH Quiz

Prajavani-Deccan Herald Quiz competition lives up to its reputation as the toughest questions posed to students were cracked within a fraction of a second at Vishweshatheertha Rangamandira in Vidyodaya Public School on Thursday.

Prabhav and Rakshit Shetty from Little Rock Indian School, who scored 80 points, emerged as the champions and are eligible to take part in the national-level quiz competition planned in Bengaluru.

Ankit Kini and Muralidhar Rao, also from Little Rock Indian School, scored 78 points. Roshan and Pavan from Sri Siddhivinayaka Residential School, after a tough fight, had to be content with the second runner-up position.

The children displayed a brilliance that was also rare among the adults. The nail-biting curiosity among children persisted till the end of the quiz. The students from schools in Theerthahalli and Agumbe also participated in the quiz competition.

In the beginning, two students Prajnan Shetty and Revan by giving correct answers to the questions won the opportunity to inaugurate the programme.

The gathering also observed a minute’s silence and prayed for the departed soul of seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami.

More than 200 students took part in the quiz. After the initial elimination rounds, only 12 students from six schools made it to the finals. The final round was indeed filled with excitement.

The audience held onto their breath as the team trailing second conceded defeat only by two points.

Quiz Master Meghavi began the programme with a question on Dalai Lama who received the Nobel Peace prize in 1989. When asked who had Dalai Lama remembered while receiving the prize, the students from Little Rock School gave the correct answer, ‘Mahatma Gandhiji’. The questions in the quiz covered all areas like science, art and mathematics.

In the first round, all the six teams played well. The competition turned intense when Prabhav and Rakshit Shetty scored 45 points in the third round. From then on they just added points to their score without looking back.

The winners received a cash prize of Rs 6,000. The second and third runner-up teams received Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Actor Vijay Raghavendra and Greeshma, playing the lead roles in the film ‘Malgudi Days’, distributed the prizes on the occasion.