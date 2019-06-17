Students develop 'Smart Traffic System'

The students of final year Electronics and Communication engineering of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management, Bantakal, have developed a ‘Smart Traffic System’.

Fast transportation systems and rapid transit systems are nerves of economic developments for any nation. Mis-management, traffic, safety violations and traffic congestion results in loss of fuel and money. With the increasing number of vehicles on the road, new methods were being invented to overcome such a problem.

“One way to improve traffic flow and safety of current transportation system is to apply traffic surveillance using image processing techniques,” students Prajwal, Shashank S Nayak said.

This system surveys the traffic volume on a stretch and the user will be informed in advance about the traffic conditions prevailing at the stretch at the specific time.

The system also suggests alternate roads to the user and also has the feature to handle the traffic using traffic light controller with the help of image processing at the junctions.

This system, when implemented, will help the police department to detect motorcyclists riding without helmets and also recognising the licence plate of vehicles which violate the traffic rules.

This is implemented using GSM and Image processing techniques. By using the automated system for monitoring the traffic, the need of manual monitoring of traffic is avoided.

This system is more efficient and reduces the errors which can take place during the manual monitoring. This system also reduces number of violators who break traffic and safety rules. This will result in the saving of precious lives, said the students.

The project is developed by Prajwal, Shashank S Nayak, Vaishakh, Vikas Pandey, under the guidance of Arun Upadhyaya.