‘Submit report on sexual atrocity in edn institutions’

Nagalakshmi Bai, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, directed the police to submit a report on cases of sexual atrocity on girls in educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada.

The police should conduct an in-depth probe and submit a report, she added.

The chairperson, after interacting with the minor victim from Puttur, told reporters on Saturday that a committee with three police personnel should visit educational institutions in the district to look into cases of sexual atrocities and submit a report.

“I have visited the college where gang-rape victim was pursuing her studies and collected information. The college management was asked to set up an internal committee to probe into such incidents that might have taken place in the college and submit a report to the Commission,” she said.

The college was also asked to initiate measures on prevention of atrocities on girl students. The chairperson has directed the investigation teams to collect strong evidence in order to ensure that the guilty students in gang-rape were awarded life imprisonment.

Nagalakshmi Bai said that the Commission took suo motu cognisance in two cases – gang-rape and rape on minor – in Puttur taluk. Lauding the work of the police personnel in Dakshina Kannada, she said that the police had been probing impartially the heinous cases in the district.

Further, she said, “There is a need to sensitise students on sexual atrocities on women in schools and colleges. The Commission will write a letter to Women and Child Development Minister Jayamala in this regard.”