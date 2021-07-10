'Sumalatha should not create confusion over KRS dam'

  Jul 10 2021
MP Pratap Simha said, “I am the MP representing Mysore-Kodagu constituency. People have no confusion over it. However, people have confusion whether Mandya MP Sumalatha is in Mandya or not.”

He was reacting to MP Sumalatha’s statement on whether Simha was Mysore MP or Mandya MP.

“I have been residing in Mysuru and have been working towards the development of the constituency by travelling all over the constituency. However, voters who elected Mandya MP have confusion over their MP,” he said.

“Before issuing a statement on KRS dam, she should have verified the facts. She should accept if she had issued any wrong information. Water from Kodagu reaches the KRS dam. Sumalatha should not create any confusion over KRS dam,” he added.

