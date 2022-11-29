Surathkal toll gate to be closed permanently from November 30

Surathkal toll gate to be closed permanently

The decision to remove the toll gate near NIT-K at Surathkal comes after prolonged protests from the public

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  Nov 29 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 16:16 ist
The Surathkal toll gate. Credit: DH File Photo

The toll collection at the plaza in Surathkal near here will be stopped completely by November 30 night, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M R Ravikumar has said.

Based on the letter issued by the project director of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the DC issued orders to the effect on November 24, which was released on Monday. The order states that toll charges will not be collected at Surathkal toll gate from December 1.

The NHAI has already passed an order to collect additional toll charges at Hejamadi toll gate after the decision to merge the two toll gates. The order from NHAI also says that in order to ensure that there is no disruption or stoppage to the combined toll collection at Hejamadi toll plaza or in case there is any disruption or stoppage of toll collection, the losses on this account shall be reimbursed by the state government as per the state support agreement to NHAI.

The decision to remove the toll gate near NIT-K at Surathkal comes after prolonged protests from the public. People have been on the warpath for the last several months against the toll gate at Surathkal near here, which they term as ‘illegal’ as the nearest toll gate at Hejamadi is just 10 km away. National Highway rules stipulate that no two toll plazas should exist between a 60-km stretch.

