Take measures to check spread of coronavirus: DC to officials

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has directed officials to initiate precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus in SSLC examination centres in the district.

Chairing a preparatory meeting with BEOs, SSLC examination centre heads, custodians and vigilance squad members on Tuesday, he said there is a need to distribute pamphlets on precautionary measures to be taken to check coronavirus.

Students should not shake hands and gather in large numbers near the examination centres.

As many as 3,409 students in Chikkamagaluru taluk, 2,222 in Kadur, 1,939 in Tarikere, 1,282 in Mudigere, 1,045 in Birur, 1,035 in Koppa, 911 in N R Pura, and 535 students in Sringeri have registered for SSLC exams in the district.

There are 58 examination centres in the district including 15 in Chikkamagaluru taluk, 10 in Kadur and seven in Birur taluk.

The deputy commissioner informed that all the examination centres have been fitted with CCTV cameras. Prohibitory order has been clamped within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres. All the photocopying shops near the centres should remain closed during the examination.

Students are not allowed to carry any electronic items inside the examination centres. A team to confiscate mobile phones has also been constituted. DDPI C Nanjaiah and others were present.