'Technical teams should decide on Charmadi'

District in-charge minister C T Ravi said that there are differences of opinion among the technical teams regarding permanent repair work of Charmadi ghat section.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, he said that the Charmadi ghat road has been made open to the movement of light vehicles, by carrying out a temporary repair. There is an opinion saying that the permanent repair may not be possible. The technical teams should take a final decision after a detailed study, he said.

Reacting to a query, C T Ravi said that everybody knows about the credibility of JD(S) and Congress coalition. The BJP will definitely win the by-elections.

The minister said that Minister Madhuswamy has not behaved in an immature fashion as Siddaramaiah. The opponents are building controversy even after the CM has expressed his regret, he pointed out.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, C T Ravi said that Siddaramaiah, being a socialist, is a lucky person because, he has friends who lend him crores of rupees and present gifts such as expensive wristwatches and cars.