A teenage boy, who was in quarantine along with his mother, ended his life after being dejected over not given permission to go outside the house.

The deceased is a class 10 student. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he breathed his last en route to the hospital. The boy, along with his mother, was quarantined at home after a person in the family was tested positive for Covid-19.

Kota Police have registered a case.