Tension prevails after youth who was assaulted dies in Mangaluru

Nineteen-year-old Mohammed Mashood, who was assaulted by eight men in Kalanja in Sullia taluk, succumbed at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Thursday. His demise has led to tension in the area as it is being alleged that it was a "pre-planned" murder.

Abhilash, Sunil, Sudhir, Shiva, Ranjith, Sadashiva, Jim Ranjith and Bhaskar who had allegedly attacked Mashood over a trivial issue were arrested by Bellare police and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

The accused had picked up a quarrel with Masood, hailing from Kasaragod, who was residing at his grandmother's house in Kalanja. The accused youth had allegedly assaulted him and smashed a bottle on his head. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said a case under sections 143, 147, 323, 324, 307 and 149 of IPC were registered against the accused youth.

Tension prevailed as activists refused to shift the body and demanded the deputy commissioner to announce a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Mashood. SDPI State President Abdul Majeed alleged it to be a "pre-planned murder" by Bajarang Dal activists. He sought an explanation from BJP leaders on why they were not demanding NIA probe into the murder of Mashood.

SDPI district Secretary Anwar Sadath Bajathooru said the murder of Mashood was a "conspiracy" of right-wing groups to trigger communal violence across the district. SDPI also urged police not to buckle under pressure and to conduct a transparent investigation. MLA U T Khader condemning the murder of Mashood urged the Chief Minister to release a high compensation to the family of Mashood.