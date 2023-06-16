Theft case in Mangaluru solved in 3 hours, 4 arrested

Mangaluru South Police succeeded in arresting four burglars within three hours of filing house burglary cases and seized valuables, cash, gold and ornaments worth over Rs 4,45,000.

The accused youth Mohammed Ashif (23), Shaik Maidul (25) hail from Jahangirpuri in North West Delhi, Rafique Khan (24) from Nandigram in West Bengal and Waqeel Ahmmed (34) from Jahangirpuri in North West Delhi. They were all set to flee to New Delhi after burgling the houses, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said.

The youth had allegedly gained entry into two flats by breaking open the front doors in an apartment in Attavar on June 15 between 1 pm and 3 pm. Based on the complaint from Pooja (20), Mangaluru South station sub-inspectors Manohar Prasad, Anantha Murdeshwara, along with CCB sleuths took up the investigation. During the course of the investigation, police found four youths moving around suspiciously in Panambur beach at around 8 pm.

During interrogation, the youth confessed to burgling two flats in an apartment in Attavar. Police seized stolen gold ornaments, cash, two cutters, two screwdrivers, one iron rod and seven mobile phones.

The commissioner said the house burglars targeted locked houses and apartments which did not have CC cameras between 1 pm and 3 pm. The arrested will be taken to police custody in order to collect more information about other burglaries reported in Mangaluru commissionerate limits, Commissioner said.