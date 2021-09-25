Theft of pigeons of different breeds

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Sep 25 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 00:33 ist
One of the stolen pigeons.

Some unidentified miscreants have stolen pigeons of different breeds from a house in Suntikoppa.

The pigeons were reared by Tamim, son of K H Abbas. He was engaged in selling various breeds of pigeons, cats and fish.

There is a demand for white pigeons. He was rearing 30 pigeons in a cage in the house.

The miscreants have decamped with 23 pigeons. A case has been registered.

Suntikoppa

