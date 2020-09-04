This tiny village in Karnataka has contributed 164 teachers!

Yenekallu’s contribution to education is immense as the tiny village has given 164 teachers.

The village in Kadaba taluk has a population of 2,684. However, the teachers from the village have taught thousands of students and helped them in moulding their lives.

Yenekallu is known as the teachers’ village and a majority of the households have at least one teacher in their house. A few houses even have three to four teachers.

Though the village has not developed, a majority of them have been dependent on farming for livelihood.

Amidst the lack of facilities, the youth in the village had availed higher education and are now engaged in transferring the knowledge to children. The elders in the village ensured that their children were given a good education.

The village has not only contributed teachers. People from the village have also excelled in art, literature and sports.

People from the village are also serving in the police, army, as doctors, lawyers, scientists and so on.

Of the 164 teachers, 68 teachers have married and relocated to other places. But, they are continuing their passion for imparting education to children.

Interestingly, one teacher from this village gets selected as the best teacher during the Teachers’ Day celebration. This year, Janaki from Banadka Government Lower Primary School has been nominated for the best district-level teacher award.

Ramakrishna Mallar, a district-level best teacher awardee, said, “It is a matter of pride that our village has a large number of teachers. There are plans to constitute a trust by bringing all teachers under one platform in the future.”