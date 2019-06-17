Three-decade-old school closes down

A three-decade-old school that had imparted education to children in the remote village of Kalmane in Balooru hobli in Mudigere taluk has closed down.

The Government Lower Primary School which had two teachers was imparting education from classes 1 to 4.

The children from Kalmane Kelapal, Kalmane Melpal, Kotigaddehara were attending classes.

There were only five children during the academic year. All the five children have been shifted to Mavinakatte Government School, situated four-kilometres away from the village.

Villagers alleged that teachers were responsible for the closing down of the school.

“After a teacher went on maternity leave, she did not come back to the school. Instead, she was transferred to another school. Another teacher also showed interest to get transferred,” said the villagers.

The school in the past had 80 children. The authorities are responsible for the closure of the school, said the villagers.