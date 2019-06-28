Ticketless travel: Rs 81K fine collected

As many as 277 ticketless travellers were held and a fine of Rs 81,185 was collected during a week-long special ticket checking drive, covering stations and trains departing from railway stations in Palakkad Division.

The drive conducted following the instructions of Pratap Singh Shami, divisional railway manager, Palakkad Division. The ticket checking team, which included six ticket checking staffers and five Railway Protection Special Force personnel, was led by Assistant Commercial Managers of Palakkad Division J Tennison Christopher and S Sunil Kumar.

During the drive, many students were found travelling without ticket/season ticket. To tackle the issue, the commercial branch is planning to organise an interaction programme with the school authorities to highlight the issue, a press release stated.