‘Tiranga Yatre’ features 400-metre-long Indian flag

Students, under the aegis of ABVP, took out ‘Viveka Bharata-Tiranga Yatre’, featuring a 400-metre-long Indian flag, on the occasion of the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The procession, flagged-off at the Clock tower, concluded near Cauvery College.

Inaugurating the formal programme at the college after the Tiranga Yatre, High Court advocate Krishnamurthy said that the life and achievements of Swami Vivekananda are an inspiration to the youth.

His messages and ideologies should be followed by the students, he said and opined that the teaching faculty should instil the values of nationalism and patriotism among students, along with value-based education.

ABVP district unit organising secretary Veeresh Ajjannanavar also spoke on the occasion.

Students Reshma, Ramya, ABVP city secretary Rajesh and district convener Shinoj were present, among others.