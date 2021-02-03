‘Tiranga Yatre’ features 400-metre-long Indian flag

‘Tiranga Yatre’ features 400-metre-long Indian flag

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Feb 03 2021, 03:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 03:31 ist
Students take out ‘Viveka Bharata-Tiranga Yatre’ on the occasion of the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed by ABVP, in Virajpet on Monday.

Students, under the aegis of ABVP, took out ‘Viveka Bharata-Tiranga Yatre’, featuring a 400-metre-long Indian flag, on the occasion of the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The procession, flagged-off at the Clock tower, concluded near Cauvery College.

Inaugurating the formal programme at the college after the Tiranga Yatre, High Court advocate Krishnamurthy said that the life and achievements of Swami Vivekananda are an inspiration to the youth.

His messages and ideologies should be followed by the students, he said and opined that the teaching faculty should instil the values of nationalism and patriotism among students, along with value-based education.

ABVP district unit organising secretary Veeresh Ajjannanavar also spoke on the occasion.

Students Reshma, Ramya, ABVP city secretary Rajesh and district convener Shinoj were present, among others.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tiranga Yatre
Indian flag
Swami Vivekananda
birth anniversary
Virajpet

What's Brewing

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

Key displays to watch out for at Aero India 2021

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

How the scrappage policy affects private vehicle owners

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

This flower is really a fungus in disguise

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

 