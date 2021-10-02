Tourists prefer tent stays and homestays in Kodagu

As tourism is becoming a thriving industry in Kodagu, the demand for tent stays and homestays has increased.

The tourists coming to Kodagu, after visiting the places of interest, have been preferring to make night stays, for which homestays provide the best facilities.

The youngsters these days have been renting the tent stays as well.

Both the tent stay and homestays provide good accommodation, traditional food and recreational activities, to enrich the experience of tourists.

The tent stays are set up amid the greenery of coffee estates and include the facility of washrooms.

A majority of the tourists who have been preferring tent stays are booking the facility online.

1,204 homestays

There are 1,204 homestays in the district which are registered with the tourism department. Out of these, owners of 952 homestays have paid the registration fee to the department and the department has issued certificates to 600 homestays so far, stated sources from the tourism department.

Certificates for the rest of the homestays will be issued in a due course, as the procedures will be cleared, stated sources.

However, it is been said that hundreds of unregistered homestays are operating in the district.

The local residents have urged the district administration and the tourism department to initiate action against the illegal homestays.

Most of the homestays are equipped with campfire facilities to provide relief for the tourists from the biting cold of Kodagu.

The traditional cuisine of Kodagu, 'Kadumbuttu', 'Pandikari', 'Nool Puttu', chicken soup and 'Akki Rotti' among others relish the taste buds of the visitors.

These apart, there are rainy season specials such as 'Kanile Saaru', 'Anabe Palya', 'Patravade' and 'Kadu Mavina Saaru'.

Coffee grower Keetiyanda Vivek Joyappa said that Kodagu is known for hospitality. Hundreds of homestays are providing food and accommodation to tourists.

The local people should help tourism to thrive, by maintaining cleanliness in public places. This will inspire the tourists too, to maintain cleanliness, he adds.