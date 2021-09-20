Trainer thrashes student

A student of Sports Residential School in Ponnampet has suffered injuries on his hand after the hockey trainer allegedly thrashed him.

The injured is Vipul Uthappa and the trainer is Buttiyanda Changappa.

Vipul's parents have alleged that Vipul was late for the hockey training. Enraged over it, Changappa had allegedly thrashed him using a hockey stick. The boy has suffered a fracture on his right hand.

The boy's parents have demanded action against the trainer.

Reacting to the incident, trainer Changappa said that he had not hit the student purposefully and lamented over the incident.

BEO Srishaila Bilagi visited the residential school and said that he has sought a report on the incident. Based on the report, further action will be taken.