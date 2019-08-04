Tulunadu culture unfolds at 'Aati Koota'

The essence of Tulunadu unfolded during ‘Aati Koota’ organised by Dr K Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisaragadhama at its Guthu House on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mulki - Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian said the celebrations like ‘Aati Koota’, are helpful in recalling the tradition of Tulunadu and also in reviving the unique food culture of the region.

As a part of cultural programmes, a ‘Yaksha Nrithya’ was performed by Swastishree. Seetharama Kumar Kateel and troupe performed a Yakshagana play ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ in the front yard of The Guthu House. The artistes were felicitated on the occasion.

The delicacies of Aati month were prepared by the members of Mangaluru Taluku Mahila Mandalagala Okkoota and comprised ‘Tajankuda Ambade’, ‘Arita Unde’, ‘Gendada Adye’, ‘Guriyappa’, ‘Tekkareda Adye’, ‘Patrode’, ‘Manjal Ireta Gatti’, ‘Pelakayida Gatti’ and ‘Garige’.

Moodushedde Gram Panchayat President Hariprasad Shetty, Dr K Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhana Executive Director Meghana, Dr K Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Biodiversity Park Director Jayaprakash Bhandary and Dakshina Kannada district Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura were present.

Aati special lunch

The special lunch was organised as part of ‘Aati Koota’. It comprised ‘Limbeda Uppad’, ‘Tekkare Pacchudi’, ‘Neerkukku Chutney’, ‘Uppad Pacchir Palya’, ‘Pelata Ire Kottige’, ‘Kanchal Ambade Menaskai’, ‘Kanile Munge Padengi Gasi’, ‘Nurgetappu Peltari Sukka’, ‘Sarnadde Payasa’, ‘Tevu Tetla’, ‘Tevuda Dant Ambade Sambar’, ‘Tojank Vade’, ‘Kumbuda Pulikoddel’, ‘Chattambade’, ‘Pelata Happala’, along with rice, yogurt and butter milk.