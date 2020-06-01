Tyre shop gutted in Chikkamagaluru

Tyre shop gutted

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 23:18 ist

A fire broke out at a Malnad Tyres outlet in the wee hours of Monday, at NMC Circle on IG Road in Chikkamagaluru.

Most of the items including tyres, tubes, furniture and others in the shop were gutted in the fire. No casualty was reported. On receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames after three hours.

Thick smoke billowed from flames, creating panic in the surrounding areas.

A few items in the ICICI insurance office functioning from the third floor of the building were gutted in the fire.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tyre shop
gutted
IG Road
Chikkamagaluru
Fire

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 