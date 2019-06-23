‘Udupi Help’ gets 73 complaints from public

‘Udupi Help’, an app to address public grievances during monsoon, has received good response from the public.

Since the release of app on June 11, a total of 73 complaints have been received from the public and all the complaints have been attended to by the officials. Based on the photographs and videos posted by the members of public, the City Municipal Council officials in Udupi have solved the problems within six hours.

A few complaints have been addressed within an hour. As many as 469 people have registered themselves in the app, said officials.

Members of public can post complaints on disruption in power supply, uprooting of trees and falling on houses or on roads, falling of electricity poles, overflowing stormwater drains disrupting movement of vehicles, lightning damaging the building and others on the app.

If photographs are posted, then the authorities get to know the gravity of the situation as well. Based on the GPS, the officials visit the spot to set right the problems. After solving the problem, the photograph is sent to the complainant.

District Urban Development Cell Project Director Santhosh Kumar is in charge of the app while CMC Commissioner Anand C Kallolikar is working towards addressing the complaints. It is not only the Udupi CMC, even forest department, Mescom, health and police personnel are responding to the woes.

Taking a cue from cVigil app of the Election Commission of India, Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati had taken the initiative to develop ‘Udupi Help’ app.