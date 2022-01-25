Unaccounted cash, gold worth Rs 1.88 crore seized

A 33-year-old man from Udaipur in Rajasthan was detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attached to Mangaluru Junction Railway Station for carrying unaccounted cash and gold worth Rs 1.88 crore.

According to the police, Mahendra Singh Rao was detained by the RPF during a preventive check ahead of Republic Day, while he was travelling on the Mumbai LTT-Ernakulam Duronto Express.

The man was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP), Mangaluru Central, along with Rs 1.48 crore cash and 800 grams of gold worth Rs 40 lakh. Later, the police arrested him after booking cases under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Karnataka Police Act.

The RPF personnel, while examining the bag of the passenger, found the cash wrapped in old newspapers. According to the RPF, the passenger had informed them that he was given the cash and the gold by a person in Mumbai known to his employer named Praveen Singh, who owns Shubh Gold in Kozhikode. The seized currency notes are in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denominations.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of RPF Inspector Manoj by personnel K P Sanjeev Kumar, K Chithraraj, K Shajith and Satheesh Balaji.