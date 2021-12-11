Unidentified persons assault auto driver in Mangaluru's Adyar Padau

A man was assaulted with beer bottles by unidentified persons at Adyar Padau, situated 15 km from Mangaluru City, on Friday night.

Riyaz, an auto driver, suffered injury on his head.

He is now out of danger, said city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The driver was allegedly attacked by five to six persons. The commissioner said that the reason for assault is not known.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station and investigation is on.

