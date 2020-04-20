Unique birthday celebrations by police inspector

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Apr 20 2020, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 19:26 ist
Representative image.

Ullal Police Inspector Gurukanthi observed his son’s second birthday by distributing food for the needy on Sunday.

Sai Parivar team in Thokkottu had been arranging food for the destitute, migrant labourers, beggars in and around Thokkottu since the announcement of lockdown. The inspector joined hands with the team and arranged food for 300 people.

