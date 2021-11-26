Untimely rain affects paddy growers in Somwarpet

The untimely rain has led to huge losses for paddy growers in Somwarpet.

The paddy crop is at the panicle stage (inflorescence) in a few areas in the taluk, while in some places, the crop is ready for harvest. Owing to the untimely rain, the paddy bunches have started falling. The fallen paddy has also started sprouting, said the farmers.

Several farmers in Somwarpet taluk have been cultivating paddy. However, the untimely rain has been playing spoilsport in the district.

Farmers had cultivated paddy in Heggadamane, Beedalli, Mallalli, Kumaralli, Kundali, Kothanalli, Bettadakoppa, Haraga, Koothi, Yadoor, Toloorshettalli, Chikkatholoor, Doddatholoor and other villages for livelihood.

The paddy crop is ready for harvest at Kodlipet, Shanivarasanthe, Kushalnagar and Somwarpet hobli. The farmers are in distress at Garvale, Moovathokkalu, Kumbaragadige, Soorlabbi, Mankya and Kikkaralli.

H E Ramesh, a farmer from Hirikara village, said, “We had cultivated BR variety of paddy which have six month gestation period. The paddy plant grows tall. The crop was in the panicle stage when the region received heavy showers. All the bunches have withered. We may not even be able to harvest 20% of the crop. The government should come to the rescue of paddy growers.”

Paddy is cultivated on 8,500 hectares of land in Somwarpet taluk. The crop is ready for harvest in 2,000 hectares. The remaining 90% of the crops will be ready within two weeks for harvest. Farmers are waiting for the rain to stop, said the farmers.

“As the crop was at the panicle stage, we have incurred a huge loss. The government should announce compensation for the farmers,” said Hanagallu Mohan, a paddy grower.

Assistant director of agriculture department Yadav Babu said, “The quality of paddy will be affected if the moisture content increases in it. The paddy fields in the taluk were not affected by any disease.”