Untimely rain affects paddy growers in Somwarpet

Untimely rain affects paddy growers in Somwarpet

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Nov 26 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 22:06 ist
The damaged paddy crop in Hirikara in Somwarpet taluk.

The untimely rain has led to huge losses for paddy growers in Somwarpet. 

The paddy crop is at the panicle stage (inflorescence) in a few areas in the taluk, while in some places, the crop is ready for harvest. Owing to the untimely rain, the paddy bunches have started falling. The fallen paddy has also started sprouting, said the farmers. 

Several farmers in Somwarpet taluk have been cultivating paddy. However, the untimely rain has been playing spoilsport in the district.

Farmers had cultivated paddy in Heggadamane, Beedalli, Mallalli, Kumaralli, Kundali, Kothanalli, Bettadakoppa, Haraga, Koothi, Yadoor, Toloorshettalli, Chikkatholoor, Doddatholoor and other villages for livelihood. 

The paddy crop is ready for harvest at Kodlipet, Shanivarasanthe, Kushalnagar and Somwarpet hobli. The farmers are in distress at Garvale, Moovathokkalu, Kumbaragadige, Soorlabbi, Mankya and Kikkaralli. 

H E Ramesh, a farmer from Hirikara village, said, “We had cultivated BR variety of paddy which have six month gestation period. The paddy plant grows tall. The crop was in the panicle stage when the region received heavy showers. All the bunches have withered. We may not even be able to harvest 20% of the crop. The government should come to the rescue of paddy growers.” 

Paddy is cultivated on 8,500 hectares of land in Somwarpet taluk. The crop is ready for harvest in 2,000 hectares. The remaining 90% of the crops will be ready within two weeks for harvest. Farmers are waiting for the rain to stop, said the farmers. 

“As the crop was at the panicle stage, we have incurred a huge loss. The government should announce compensation for the farmers,” said Hanagallu Mohan, a paddy grower. 

Assistant director of agriculture department Yadav Babu said, “The quality of paddy will be affected if the moisture content increases in it. The paddy fields in the taluk were not affected by any disease.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Untimely rain
paddy crops
Somwarpet
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 