Vendors charge exorbitant price for meat in Virajpet

A uniform price will be fixed for meat from Friday, says tahsildar Yoganand

  • May 12 2021, 00:08 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 00:32 ist
A poultry meat stall in Virajpet.

People of the town have alleged that vendors, taking undue advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown, have increased the price of chicken, mutton and fish.

The citizens have also urged the department concerned to initiate action against the illegality.

The price of chicken per kilo has reached a whopping Rs 200. In Murnad, the price is Rs 130 per kilo, in Suntikoppa, Rs 120 per kilo and in Siddapura, Rs 160 per kilo.

Also, the mutton is sold at Rs 600 to Rs 650 per kg in Virajpet, while the price is between Rs 550 to Rs 620 in Murnad, Suntikoppa and Siddapura.

Nagarika Horata Samiti, Virajpet, office-bearer Yogesh Naidu said that the price for meat has been hiked in Virajpet.

Owing to the pandemic, people are facing difficulties financially. In this situation, is it fair to raise the price? he asked.

“The vendors state that they have to pay the rent and taxes to the Town Panchayat despite the pandemic situation. In such a scenario, why is the price high only in
Virajpet compared to other places?” Naidu sought to know.

Naushad, a customer from Virajpet, said that the district administration, which has fixed a uniform price for vegetables and fruits, should also fix a uniform price for meat and dry fish.

Poultry meat stall owner Shamsuddin said that the stall was closed during the lockdown last year. But, the Town Panchayat had not reduced the rent for the period.

Also, the workers in the stall have to be paid. We have to survive amid competition, he added.

Virajpet tahsildar Yoganand said he has received complaints from customers on the hike in the prices of meat.

From Friday, a uniform price will be fixed for meat as well. The price list should be displayed in every meat stall. Legal action will be initiated against violators, he added.

