Villagers need not panic over caving in of boulders: Geologist

  May 16 2020
  updated: May 16 2020
Boulders that had caved in at Aanegudde hillock at Haluvalli near Kalasa.

The villagers need not panic over the caving in of the boulders from Aanegudde hillock at Haluvalli, said geologist Vasudev.

He said, "The hillock had developed cracks during the last monsoon. Now, the crack would have loosened. Owing to the gravitational force, the boulders would have come rolling down."

He had studied the landslide affected areas in Kalasa last year.

The residents need not fear that the entire hillock will cave in, said Vasudev.

The caving in of the boulders last week had instilled fear in the minds of people at Lalithadri, Kademane and Kernali areas.

A huge landslide had occurred during the last monsoon at Aanegudde and Meruthigudda. As a result, the residents of Ajjayyanamane, Sampigegadde and Betageri areas are worried.

