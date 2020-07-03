Villages impose voluntary lockdown

Villages impose voluntary lockdown

DHNS
DHNS, Ponnampet,
  • Jul 03 2020, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 23:53 ist

Villagers of Balele and Nittur Gram Panchayats decided to follow a self-imposed lockdown till July 7 to control the spread of Covid-19.

People will purchase essential items before 10 am. The decision was taken during a meeting convened by the villagers, elected members, vendors, autorickshaw drivers and others, at the Gram Panchayat auditorium.

Virajpet deputy tahsildar and Balele and Nittur Gram Panchayat development officer Manmohan were informed about the decision of the villagers.

The people meanwhile urged the officials to close Karmadu gate which allows access to Balele through Nagarahole.

"Workers from other districts come to the district from this route," said the villagers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

villages
voluntary lockdown
Balele
Nittur
Ponnampet

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

ICMR aims to launch Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

RIP Saroj Khan: A choreographer par excellence

 