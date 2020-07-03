Villages impose voluntary lockdown

Villagers of Balele and Nittur Gram Panchayats decided to follow a self-imposed lockdown till July 7 to control the spread of Covid-19.

People will purchase essential items before 10 am. The decision was taken during a meeting convened by the villagers, elected members, vendors, autorickshaw drivers and others, at the Gram Panchayat auditorium.

Virajpet deputy tahsildar and Balele and Nittur Gram Panchayat development officer Manmohan were informed about the decision of the villagers.

The people meanwhile urged the officials to close Karmadu gate which allows access to Balele through Nagarahole.

"Workers from other districts come to the district from this route," said the villagers.