Volunteers rescue 5 destitutes

Neglected souls who lacked love and care, had a fresh lease of life, owing to the humanitarian gesture by the members of Nagara Hitarakshana Vedike and Vikas Janaseva Trust in Madikeri.

Five destitutes who were separated from their relatives led their lives by picking rags and taking shelter in bus stands and abandoned buildings. They were rescued by the volunteers on Tuesday.

Three people from Madikeri and two people in Palibetta were in a pathetic condition, due to lack of care.

The volunteers from Nagara Hitarakshana Vedike and Vikas Janaseva Trust gave them a bath, trimmed their hair and provided them with new clothes. Local youths too joined hands with the volunteers in this initiative.

“No destitute is a rag picker by profession. But their ill fate makes them wander aimlessly. All of them are mentally stable. However, they need to be treated for some physical ailments,” the members said.

Narayana, a rag picker, was staying in an abandoned building near Shakti Press in the industrial layout. He had been taking shelter there for long.

He did not bother the people in his surroundings. Narayana wore old clothes and was lying down on the steps of the old building.

Even if the City Municipal Council did not turn up for cleaning work, Narayana did not miss a single day in cleaning the Industrial Estate Road. He also picked up litter on Hopcoms and Kohinoor road.

Some shopkeepers used to give him a small amount of money for his work, as a token of gratitude, which he received with humility. However, he did not demand any money from anybody so far.

Narayana needed some treatment and was sent to RVM Hospital in Bengaluru. The district hospital provided the service of the ambulance.

The volunteers collected money for the transport and miscellaneous charges. The people who were present at the time, turned emotional when Narayana boarded the ambulance.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said “I am very much from Madikeri. Many people think that I am an outsider and ask where my native place is. I had a home here earlier.”

Everyone wished good health to Narayana.

“One may not find him on the streets of the Industrial estate from Wednesday, picking up rags as usual. However, we hope that he will be hail and hearty wherever he lives,” a volunteer said.