Walkathon to create awareness on menstrual health

Evolve, an association of women entrepreneurs in Mangaluru will organise a walkathon to create awareness on effective and sustainable menstrual health management for women on March 20.

There are over 355 million menstruating women and girls in India. But millions of women across the country still face significant barriers to a dignified experience with menstrual hygiene management, Evolve president Divya D’Souza told reporters at Patrika Bhavan.

She said that about 71% of young girls have revealed not having any knowledge of menstruation before their first period. Many still face shock, fear, guilt or anxiety when they come across sudden changes in their body.

Societal restrictions during menstruation violate women’s right to health and privacy, she said.

There is less knowledge on the consequences of using unhygienic methods for menstrual management, she added.

The walkathon is centred on driving the message to create a safe, healthy and comfortable environment for women during menstruation.

The event will be flagged off by international athlete Shreema Priyadarshini from Bharath Mall.

The walkathon will pass through Saibeen Complex-PVS Circle-Bunts Hostel and then return back on the same route to end at Bharath Mall.

The valedictory ceremony will be attended by DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.