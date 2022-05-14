We should celebrate pluralism, says former IAS officer

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil called upon people to celebrate the concept of India and brotherhood in a manner similar to religious celebrations.

"Hatred between two religions is not a fact, but rather the result of two different mindsets. The flare-ups are caused by two opposing mindsets," Senthil said while addressing a gathering during 'Sahabalve Nadige'.

One mindset accepts Indian nationality, while another does not. The disturbance begins when these two mindsets collide, he added.

"There is an urgent need to speak out against mindsets that accept inequality and not being Indian. These attitudes can be found in all religions, as well as among bureaucrats, police officers and judges. One should not simply observe the spread of hatred," he said.

"We must take action against those who spread hatred. If not for ourselves, then for our children and future generations. The issue must be properly defined. Around 70% of people are not speaking. We should celebrate pluralism," he appealed.

He said that youth should be guided to spread brotherhood and harmony. He said he is confident that the people of Udupi will send a strong message of harmony, as the voice against hatred began here with the programme.