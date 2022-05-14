We should celebrate pluralism, says former IAS officer

We should celebrate pluralism, says former IAS officer

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 14 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 22:49 ist

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil called upon people to celebrate the concept of India and brotherhood in a manner similar to religious celebrations.

"Hatred between two religions is not a fact, but rather the result of two different mindsets. The flare-ups are caused by two opposing mindsets," Senthil said while addressing a gathering during 'Sahabalve Nadige'.

One mindset accepts Indian nationality, while another does not. The disturbance begins when these two mindsets collide, he added.

"There is an urgent need to speak out against mindsets that accept inequality and not being Indian. These attitudes can be found in all religions, as well as among bureaucrats, police officers and judges. One should not simply observe the spread of hatred," he said.

"We must take action against those who spread hatred. If not for ourselves, then for our children and future generations. The issue must be properly defined. Around 70% of people are not speaking. We should celebrate pluralism," he appealed.

He said that youth should be guided to spread brotherhood and harmony. He said he is confident that the people of Udupi will send a strong message of harmony, as the voice against hatred began here with the programme.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pluralism
Sasikanth Senthil
Sahabalve Nadige
Udupi

What's Brewing

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

 