Webinar on engineering education on June 20

NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte will organise a webinar on 'Engineering education and employment prospects - post-Covid’ from 10 am to 11 am on June 20.

NMAMIT principal Dr Niranjan N Chiplunkar, dean (admissions and alumni affairs) prof K Rajesh Shetty and head of Abhyuday, department of counselling, welfare, training and placement, NMAMIT prof Shalini K Sharma will be the resource persons for the event.

Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NMAMIT and the panel will be discussing engineering streams, career opportunities, how students are groomed for success among other things. There will be a question and answer session before the conclusion of the webinar.

Dr Grynal D’mello who is serving as an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, will be the moderator for the event.

To participate in the webinar visit https://forms.gle/nwrLuFoPNs57tfK56 for registration.