Well-known Botanist Gopalakrishna Bhat passes away

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 08 2022, 21:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 21:16 ist
K Gopalakrishna Bhat

Retired professor of Botany K Gopalakrishna Bhat passed away at his residence in Udupi on Thursday. 

Dr Bhat, an eminent botanist, had served in Poorna Prajna College in Udupi for over three decades. Bhat had knowledge about the rare plant species in the Western Ghats. After conducting a study on the plants in the Western Ghats for 12 years, he had written books on Flora of Udupi and The Flora of South Kanara. 

The Flora of Udupi is a 913-page book on rare plant species found in the Western Ghats. The flora of South Kanara is a 928-page work with details on plant species in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. There are explanations of over 1,888 flowering-bearing plants. 

Dr A N Madyastha, a close associate of Dr Bhat said, "Ayurveda college students, researchers and forest department personnel would visit the house of Dr Bhat for identifying plant species. Dr Bhat with utmost patience used to provide complete details." 

