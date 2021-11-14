Withdraw border restrictions: Congress

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Nov 14 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 19:56 ist

The Kodagu DCC has urged the state government to withdraw restrictions on the Kerala-Karnataka border, to facilitate the free movement of people.

The Covid-19 cases have declined in Kerala, said DCC president Dharmaja Uthappa.

He said, "The restrictions were imposed when there was an increase in Covid cases in Kerala. The restrictions at the border areas in Makuta and Kutta have been inconveniencing the people."

The suspension of buses between Kerala and Karnataka have inconvenienced the daily commuters. The Congress will stage a protest if the restrictions are not withdrawn immediately, he warned.

Virajpet Block Congress president Pattada Ranji Poonaccha and others were present.

border restrictions
District Congress Committee
Kerala-Karnataka border
Kodagu

