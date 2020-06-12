Woman escapes elephant attack

A woman labourer had a miraculous escape from an elephant attack, on the main road of Maldare village on Thursday.

Usha, a plantation worker was on her way to work in a local plantation at Kallala in Maldare village on Thursday morning. Suddenly, a tusker which appeared on the road started charging towards her without her noticing it.

She was only a few metres away from the pachyderm when the villagers who were nearby alerted her and asked her to run away from the site.

Usha managed to run away and escaped danger. A video of the incident, recorded by the villagers, is doing the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, the people have urged the forest department to control the elephant menace.