Woman raped, video uploaded on social media; two arrested

Police arrested two people on charges of sexually assaulting a woman who had gone to get firewood and filming the crime and uploading it on social media.

The arrested are Chidananda and Chethan of Madikeri taluk. When the woman went to get firewood, the duo waylaid her. Later, Chidananda sexually assaulted her while Chethan filmed the crime using his mobilephone.

Police said that the duo had issued a threat to her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The woman was under shock after the incident. When the video was uploaded on social media, the issue came to the notice of the family members, who in turn filed a complaint with the police.

A case has been registered in Madikeri Rural Police Station.