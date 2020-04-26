Woman tests COVID-19 positive in Bantwal; Dakshina Kannada tally rises to 19

A 47 year old woman from Narikombu in Bantwal has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

She is a contact of patient 432 who died of coronavirus on April 23 in Mangaluru.

The woman is being treated at Wenlock Hospital, designated hospital to treat covid 19 patients in Mangaluru

With this, Dakshina Kannada recorded 19 coronavirus positive cases so far. Bantwal taluk alone recorded five cases, of which two died of covid 19. Out of 19 cases, 12 have been discharged in the district.