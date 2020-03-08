Women should fight for their rights, says activist

Human rights activist and advocate Vijayalakshmi said that women should mobilise themselves to empower and show the society that they were capable of taking care of their safety.

She was speaking after inaugurating International Women’s Day programme, organised by Udupi Branch of SIRC of ICAI, along with Women Members' Empowerment Directorate of ICAI-New Delhi, at ICAI Bhawan, Kunjibettu, Udupi.

Vijayalakshmi said women had entered all sectors of professions and had proved that they were in no way inferior to men. They are working in every possible area. Sadly, women despite repeatedly proving their capabilities, are still subjected to atrocities.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is far from realities, the human right activist said and added that increasing violence against women was disheartening.

Vijayalakshmi said a strong woman stands up for herself. A stronger woman stands up for everyone else. She said that every day she come across the cases like dowry harassment, female infanticide, women trafficking among others.

Although the government claims that there is zero tolerance for female infanticide, there are cases reported all over the country, she maintained.

She said that there were several instances, where the women had been treated as commodity.

Whenever a case is reported, she and her team members analyse it before coming to the conclusion.

The human rights for women are massively violated. The advocate added that women were trafficked on the promise of employments.

Citing some of the case studies, the human rights activist said that women were always at the receiving end.

She urged women to come out and fight for their rights. The voice for equality should be raised right from the grass roots level.

Sharol Gorgin Quadros and Carol Freeda Quadros conducted a self-defence training session for CAs and female CA students on the occasion.