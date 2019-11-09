Work on NH 75 likely to be started in September 2020

The work on four-laning of NH 75 from Addahole to B C Road and from Hassan to Marnahalli is not likely to begin soon with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) working on fresh bid document in order to invite fresh tenders to complete the remaining work.

NHAI, while responding to online public grievance submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, highlighted the pathetic condition of NH 75 connecting the port city (Mangaluru) with the capital city (Bengaluru). It informed that it is in the process of terminating the present contracts and inviting bids afresh for widening NH covering a total distance of 110 km.

The proposal on four-laning of Hassan to Mangaluru section of NH 75 was divided into two packages. The work was taken up in 2017 under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The 45-km stretch between Hassan and Marnahalli (km 184.912 to km 230.060) was awarded to M/s Isolux Corsan India Engineering Pvt Ltd on March 31, 2016, and contract agreement was executed on May 11, 2016, and the work begun on March 6, 2017, at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

While the 65-km stretch (km 263 to km 328) between Addahole near Gundya to B C Road was awarded to M/s L&T at a cost of Rs 821 crore in March 2017.

The NHAI, in its reply, said, “Due to delay in forest land acquisition and financial issues, the project from Addahole to B C Road got delayed. Now, the contractor has requested for amicable foreclosure of the proposal, which was sent to the NHAI headquarters and the proposal is under consideration. Fresh bids are being prepared and tenders will be invited shortly for the appointment of a new agency to take up the work and the work is likely to start in September 2020.”

With the contractor, M/s Isolux Corsan India Engineering Pvt Limited, facing financial crunch, the progress of the project from Hassan to Marnahalli work was delayed.

Though the contractor had promised to complete 25% of work by the end of December, the progress of the work was not satisfactory and the contract is likely to be terminated shortly. NHAI is working on a fresh bid document to invite tender and the work is likely to begin after September 2020.

Twitter campaign

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed concern over the pathetic condition of NH 75 and have launched a campaign #Save NH 75.

The campaign is being tagged to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel as well.

The campaign launched in October has received a good response from netizens, who are demanding speedy repair of NH 75.