World Coconut Day on Sept 2

ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CPCRI), Kasaragod, will observe World Coconut Day on September 2.

The theme of World Coconut Day celebration this year, as declared by ‘International Coconut Community’ (organisation of coconut producing countries in the world), is ‘Invest in coconut to save the world’.

Minister of agriculture development and farmers welfare V S Sunilkumar will inaugurate the World Coconut Day celebrations.

Awards to the best performing decentralised coconut nurseries managed by Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) with the technical support of CPCRI and financial support of State Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare will be distributed on the occasion.

Cash awards to the winning community coconut nurseries, sponsored by the Coconut Development Board (CDB), Kochi, will also be given away.

As a part of the celebration, ICAR CPCRI has plans to organise an entrepreneurship development programme on coconut value addition for women self-help groups (SHGs). The programme will be inaugurated by Om Prakash Mishra, Secretary of Agriculture, Lakshadweep Administration.

Extension publications on Coconut Nursery Management prepared in Malayalam, Kannada and English will be released during the inaugural function.