‘Youth should crusade against corruption’

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty said corruption can be eliminated if youth join hands with legal stakeholders in the society and become the torchbearers of corruption free crusade.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the upgraded library of Vaikunta Baliga College of Law (VBCL) on Friday. The Lokayukta chief said corruption is deep-rooted and it is not possible to eradicate the menace by Lokayukta institution alone. There is a need to create awareness in public against corruption, especially among youths, who are the future activists of the country. He also urged students and youth to remain updated on legal knowledge.

Lokayukta chief said that the advocates and judges are two faces of the same coin. Both professionals play a crucial role in the process of issuing a judgment. He urged students to make use of information available to gain knowledge. He said the law graduates have to face stiff competition as there are many law universities and colleges offering law education. The future of the students will be bright, only when they strive for excellence.sed.Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh said libraries are becoming memorials, which is not a good sign. It is a sign that highlights that reading habit among the students is on the decline. He said Library week was organised to promote library reading among people. The students should keep updating themselves with general knowledge and current affairs.

Lokyukta visits

Later the Lokayukta visited the pre-matric hostel run by the social welfare department in Kunjibettu and inspected the facilities. He also looked into the possibilities of constructing a new hostel building as the existing one was in a dilapidated condition. Social Welfare department Deputy Director Ramesh said the new building could not be constructed due to nonavailability of land. Lokayukta chief later directed DC to look into the issue. He later visited the BCM hostel in 80 Badagabettu to check the facilities provided to the students.

Lokayukta presiding over a meeting, held at DC office, stressed that flood victims should be adequately compensated. Lokayukta told the RTO of Udupi to ensure that no middlemen were interfering with the works in RTO and also to ensure that bribe was not paid to get work done.

He said he would visit the district in coming days to review the the rehabilitation process of flood victims.