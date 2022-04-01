Youth should take part in blood donation camps, says DC

Youth should take part in blood donation camps along with skill training programmes. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is enough stock of blood in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.
He was speaking at a meeting of the Nehru Yuva Kendra district advisory committee.
The Nehru Yuva Kendra should organise more programmes in association with various government departments pertaining to health, skill development, employment and environment conservation, he said.
With the decline in Covid-19 cases, there is a need to utilise the youth power in carrying our cleanliness drive on the shores of beaches and in the city, he added.
There is a need to create awareness of the ill effects of excessive use of mobile phones, cybercrime, among other things. Awareness should be created among the youths on useful apps, said the deputy commissioner.
Lead Bank Manager Praveen urged people to create awareness about digital literacy.
DHO Dr Kishore Kumar, Mangalore University NSS coordinator Dr Nagarathna and Nehru Yuva Kendra district coordinator Raghuveer Sootarpete were present.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap
Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty
‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations
10 decor must-haves for your living space
'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival
First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital