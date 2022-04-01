Youth should take part in blood donation camps, says DC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 01 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 22:29 ist
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V releases posters on water conservation in Mangaluru.

Youth should take part in blood donation camps along with skill training programmes. Steps should be taken to ensure that there is enough stock of blood in the district, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Nehru Yuva Kendra district advisory committee.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra should organise more programmes in association with various government departments pertaining to health, skill development, employment and environment conservation, he said.

With the decline in Covid-19 cases, there is a need to utilise the youth power in carrying our cleanliness drive on the shores of beaches and in the city, he added.

There is a need to create awareness of the ill effects of excessive use of mobile phones, cybercrime, among other things. Awareness should be created among the youths on useful apps, said the deputy commissioner.

Lead Bank Manager Praveen urged people to create awareness about digital literacy.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar, Mangalore University NSS coordinator Dr Nagarathna and Nehru Yuva Kendra district coordinator Raghuveer Sootarpete were present.

