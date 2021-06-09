Youth threaten Asha workers in Somwarpet

Youth threaten Asha workers in Somwarpet

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Jun 09 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 22:25 ist
A group of youth create a fuss in front of the house of a Covid-19 patient, in Hanagallubane, near Somwarpet.

A group of youth attempted to assault the Gram Panchayat president and Asha workers, after abusing them and posing a threat, when the latter went to enquire about the health of Covid-19 patients in Hanagallubane village on Tuesday.

Gram Panchayat president Lakshmi and Asha worker Bindu visited the house of Chandra, to follow up on the health condition. A group of miscreants gheraoed them and abusing them with foul language, tried to assault the GP president, Asha worker and also the family members of the Covid-19 patient.

A video clip of the group of youth hurling abuses at Lakshmi and Bindu has been circulated on social media. A case has been registered.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Youth
threaten Asha worker
Gram Panchayat president Lakshmi
case registered
Hanagallubane village
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 