Youth threaten Asha workers in Somwarpet

A group of youth attempted to assault the Gram Panchayat president and Asha workers, after abusing them and posing a threat, when the latter went to enquire about the health of Covid-19 patients in Hanagallubane village on Tuesday.

Gram Panchayat president Lakshmi and Asha worker Bindu visited the house of Chandra, to follow up on the health condition. A group of miscreants gheraoed them and abusing them with foul language, tried to assault the GP president, Asha worker and also the family members of the Covid-19 patient.

A video clip of the group of youth hurling abuses at Lakshmi and Bindu has been circulated on social media. A case has been registered.