Zilla Panchayat chief directs health department to take precautions on coronavirus

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat president B A Harish on Wednesday said that people in the border areas of Kodagu district are scared of coronavirus. Thus, the health department should take precautionary measures in this regard.

He was presiding over the KDP review meeting, held at ZP auditorium in Madikeri.

As positive cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Kerala, high caution in the border areas, is recommended. The suspected cases is being treated in the hospitals should be strictly followed, he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that the Health department has deployed transit teams in Kutta, Makutta and Karike villages, to create awareness among people. The areas are under the surveillance of the health department, he meanwhile said.

Harish meanwhile directed all departments to utilise the grants as the end of the financial year, is approaching. “Serious efforts are needed towards bringing Kodagu in the top position in SSLC Examinations in the state. Measures should be taken to boost confidence among students,” he said.

DDPI P S Machado said that motivational camps are being conducted in schools, with an aim to ward-off examination fear from the minds of the students. Athlete Arjun Devaiah and others have been addressing students through various sessions.

‘Lack of facilities’

To an issue raised by Social Justice standing committee President C K Bopanna, Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya directed the official from Youth Empowerment and Sports department to provide tracksuits to the students at the sports residential school in Ponnampet.

Zilla Panchayat Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal said that complaints have been received on the sanctioning of crop loss compensation to those who do not own agricultural lands. The necessary enquiry should be held and stern measures should be initiated to prevent the misuse of the scheme, she meanwhile said.

Lokeshwari Gopal wanted to know why permission has not been given for river rafting in Dubare. Tourism department Assistant Director Raghavendra replied that a decision in this regard will be taken during the meeting to be headed by the deputy commissioner next week.

He meanwhile said that 18 lakh tourists have visited Kodagu between January and December 2019.

Answering to a query, Food and Civil Supplies department official Gaurav Kumar Shetty said that the biometric system has been introduced for BPL card holders.

Zilla Panchayat Project Director Shrikanthamurthy said that there is a target to build 520 houses in Madikeri taluk, 800 houses in Somwarpet taluk and 760 houses in Virajpet taluk under housing schemes. The work is in progress. Twenty houses have been allotted to each gram panchayat, he

said.

Mines and Geology department Officer Reshma said that the tender process for 18 sand blocks in the district, has been completed to extract sand. Sand is currently available in Emmemadu, Napoklu, Kadiyatturu, Ballamavati, Galibeedu, Guhya and other places.