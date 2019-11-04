Meeting on Tipu chapter

The education department has finally invited the experts who drafted the Social Science textbook to decide on the request to drop chapters on Tipu Sultan.

A meeting is scheduled for November 7 where the members of textbook drafting committee have been invited to take part. Confirming this to DH, Prof Ashwathanarayana, professor of History at University of Mysore who headed the committee, said, “I got a call from DDPI. I will take part in the meeting and express my views on the issue.”

He said that, “It is not good to convene a meeting without inviting the chairman of the Textbook Revision Committee Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa. I have told this to the official who called to invite me to the

meeting.”