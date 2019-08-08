Mekedatu review politically motivated: D K Shivakumar

Criticising the decision of the Central government directing the state to review the implementation of Mekedatu project, former Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar warned of massive protests of if the project is withdrawn.

The Supreme Court has granted permission for the project and the Detailed Project Report has been submitted. Such directions, when the project is in its last stage of planning, reeks of political conspiracy, he said.

"Mekedatu project, which will benefit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, was planned 40 years ago. The project was approved after ascertaining that it did not violate the water-sharing agreement. The unilateral decision to review the project is wrong," he said.

Under no condition should the project be cancelled or shifted. All MLAs and MPs should set aside their political differences and demand implementation of the project, he added.