Mini Vidhana Soudha name to be changed: R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the Karnataka government would soon take a decision on changing the name of Mini Vidhana Soudha, the taluk office, as writers have expressed objection to the English term mini in the name.

He told reporters, "The taluk offices have been named as Mini Vidhana Soudhas. The writers have opposed the English word mini in this name and have said that it is better to keep 'Taluk Adalitha Soudha', a Kannada name (Taluk Administrative Complex). An order will be issued in this regard soon."

He said there is a dispute between the revenue and the forest departments over 9 lakh hectares of land. The issue has been discussed with the forest minister and an agreement has been entered to give 6 lakh acres of deemed forest to the revenue department. It would help to provide land to Bagarhukum cultivators. Those who till the land would get the land, he explained.

He said steps have been taken to recognised Lambani Tandas and Kurubara Hattis as revenue villages.

Ashoka said the server problem in sub-registrar offices is due to the non-upgradation of the office software. The information and technology department has agreed to provide the new software and Rs 12 crore has been released for the maintenance of batteries and other equipment, he said.