Minister hints at reviving Bhagyalakshmi scheme

Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle said the government has a plan to centralise and provide all information related to the government schemes, bank loan, subsidy and other facilities for the benefit unemployed women who lack guidance.

Speaking after inaugurating stalls and a programme as part of Mahila Dasara here on Monday, she said the move is aimed at helping hundreds of unemployed women in the state.

She also said the vacant posts in the department will be filled. “Fifty percent of the posts are vacant in the department. My priority will be to fill them to execute the government schemes efficiently,” she said.

Jolle said, “Bhagyalakshmi scheme, introduced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during his earlier term, was neglected in the past six years during the Congress and subsequent JD(S)-Congress coalition governments were in power.

“Hundreds of girl children were deprived of the benefits as the names of newborns could not be included in the ration cards within six months. At present, I am also in charge of the Food and Civil Supplies Department. So, all confusions will be sorted out. Steps will be taken to ensure that the benefits reach within six months of a newborn girl.”

“Like the adage ‘There is a woman behind the success of a man’, there is also a man behind every successful woman. All women, who have gathered here, including me, get the support and encouragement from men in our families,” she remarked.

“Most of the rivers in our country are named after women. Similarly, nature, earth, holy cow are all respected as women. Hence, there is no need for women to suffer harassment. We should be bold to face any situation. Women have made achievements in all the fields today and are equal to men in all professions, right from driving an autorickshaw to protecting the country as Defence Minister,” she said.

Hundreds of women of Stree Shakti Sanghas and other organisations had gathered in large numbers for the programme.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the Dasara Rangoli competition held on the palace premises at 7.30 am.