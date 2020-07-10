MLA Prasad Abbayya gets Covid

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 10 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 23:38 ist

Congress MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency Prasad Abbayya has tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Friday.

According to sources close to the MLA, he got his throat swab tested on Thursday, as he had attended the KPCC president's installation ceremony in Bengaluru where another MLA there had turned positive. The report came positive on Friday.

KIMS doctors confirmed that MLA Abbayya has been admitted at KIMS, and he has no major symptoms except for light throat pain. His family members and close contacts are home-quarantined, after collecting their throat swabs, he said.

Prasad Abbayya
MLA
covid -19

