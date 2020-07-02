MLA stops sand lorry, hands it over to police

DHNS 
DHNS , Vijayapura,
  • Jul 02 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 22:14 ist
JD(S) MLA from Nagathan constituency Devanand Chavan hands over the sand lorry to Adarshanagar police in Vijayapura on Thursday. Credits: DH Photo

Nagathan MLA Devanand Chavan on Thursday stopped a lorry that was illegally transporting sand on the outskirts of Vijayapura city and handed it over to the police.

The JD(S) legislator stopped the Solapur-bound sand-laden lorry on the suspicious grounds. Upon checking the documents, he found out that the pass/licence (of sand transportation) was not renewed. The MLA handed over the lorry to the custody of Adarshanagar police.
Speaking to the reporters, Chavan said, “Illegal sand extraction and transportation is going on unabated in Vijayapura district. The government should take necessary steps to stop it.”

