MLC tickets: Congress general secretary who called out patriarchy gets notice

The Karnataka Congress disciplinary action committee has issued a show-cause notice to general secretary Kavitha Reddy, who had slammed the party for 'patriarchy' and 'injustice' towards women in picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections.
The committee, headed by senior leader K Rahman Khan, said Reddy's statements had caused embarassment to the party. The notice dated May 25 asks Reddy to reply within seven days.
"I spoke for 50% of the population, for women representation in Legislative Council in public platform, so have been issued notice... I will respond to the notice with same spirit like I always did like a true Congresswoman," Reddy said in a tweet.
