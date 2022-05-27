MLC tickets: Notice to Cong lady who slammed patriarchy

MLC tickets: Congress general secretary who called out patriarchy gets notice

The committee, headed by senior leader K Rahman Khan, said Reddy's statements had caused embarassment to the party

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 04:20 ist
Kavitha Reddy. Credit: Twitter/@KavithaReddyKR

The Karnataka Congress disciplinary action committee has issued a show-cause notice to general secretary Kavitha Reddy, who had slammed the party for 'patriarchy' and 'injustice' towards women in picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections.

Read | MLC tickets: Karnataka Congress general secretary calls out party for ‘patriarchy’

The committee, headed by senior leader K Rahman Khan, said Reddy's statements had caused embarassment to the party. The notice dated May 25 asks Reddy to reply within seven days.

"I spoke for 50% of the population, for women representation in Legislative Council in public platform, so have been issued notice... I will respond to the notice with same spirit like I always did like a true Congresswoman," Reddy said in a tweet. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Congress
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 